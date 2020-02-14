 
 
Columns 14.2.2020 06:30 am

Calm down, the state of SA isn’t Ramaphosa’s fault

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Calm down, the state of SA isn't Ramaphosa's fault

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley, 10 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

We are still feeling the effects of our ex-Valentine and it will take more than just the man at the top to turn things around.

It is the second anniversary of former president Jacob Zuma’s final love letter to the country, ending his nine-year romance with his turmoil-ridden office. In the weeks preceding his resignation that fateful Valentine’s Day evening, the country was on edge and so were the markets. If you read the papers the following day, you’d say the nation was celebrating. Then-deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, a media darling whose social capital made him popular among the affluent, had all but secured his seat at the helm. “Ramaphoria” set in. Surely a billionaire as a president was less likely to be corrupt, people...
