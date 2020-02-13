 
 
13.2.2020

What constitutes a swear word says a lot about us, and our society

Hagen Engler
What constitutes a swear word says a lot about us, and our society

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

You may think you’re OK with swearing, or people who swear, until someone says THAT word.

Besides my seven-year-old daughter, I don’t know anyone who’s really offended by swearing. Most people I know, whether that is the reality or not, have this idea of themselves as unpretentious salt-of-the-earth mavericks who swear at will and don’t care whom they offend. While this is a great, independent attitude to cultivate, further investigation will reveal that none are really like this. When we say swearing doesn’t offend us, what we are really saying is, “The swearwords that don’t offend me, don’t offend me.” What my sweary mates are probably saying is that they say “fuck” a lot. They certainly...
