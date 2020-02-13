 
 
Columns 13.2.2020

Let’s stand united in grief, not divided by social media

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
Let’s stand united in grief, not divided by social media

Yonela Boli, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend, 10 February 2020. Image: Twitter. @ZuayNkunzi

To grieve one loss of life does not mean the next has no value. To shout for one, ultimately means to shout for justice for all.

A student is alleged to have been brutally murdered by his girlfriend – someone whom he shared an intimate relationship with is possibly the reason a family today has lowered a mattress for a mother to sit and weep on. The family are still reeling in disbelief but once the casket has been lowered in the ground, they will set their sights on the wheels of justice. Oops, no worries, social media is already there! Public commentators already lament how feminists, gender activists, the ordinary women on the streets and the media have not responded in the same fashion as...
