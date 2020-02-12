Feeling Naafi about Cyril’s Sona is understandable

A country in crisis deserves a spell-binding, inspirational State of the Nation address (Sona). Give us hope, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Show us that you have the vision, courage and political support to turn South Africa’s fortunes around. Lead us to the promised land of a better life for all. Fat chance. Ramaphosa is so hobbled by the radical economic transformation (RET) wing within the ANC that he cannot announce the necessary steps, even if he wanted to do so. Which he doesn’t. Sona annually spawns “real” or “alternative” state of the nation assessments, each with its own slant. Figures are...

A country in crisis deserves a spell-binding, inspirational State of the Nation address (Sona). Give us hope, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Show us that you have the vision, courage and political support to turn South Africa’s fortunes around. Lead us to the promised land of a better life for all.

Fat chance. Ramaphosa is so hobbled by the radical economic transformation (RET) wing within the ANC that he cannot announce the necessary steps, even if he wanted to do so. Which he doesn’t.

Sona annually spawns “real” or “alternative” state of the nation assessments, each with its own slant. Figures are open to manipulation but we are undeniably in a downward spiral of low economic growth, high unemployment and rising debt.

Rolling electricity blackouts remind us the lights are going out at Eskom. Increasing flight cancellations tell us South African Airways (SAA) is losing altitude. The number of municipalities in financial distress keeps climbing. The South African Broadcasting Corporation is in trouble, as is the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, and so on.

People who can afford to are emigrating. Property for sale signs abound in Joburg’s northern suburbs. The number of individual taxpayers capable of supporting state-owned entity bailouts and social grants is shrinking. Yet the spendthrift madness continues.

For example, the unaffordable National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is still punted. SAA is still receiving handouts, and pension funds are about to be raided to support Eskom. You have to wonder whether union members realise their retirement funds are being gambled away.

In a further erosion of wealth, the ANC is set to change the constitution to make expropriation without compensation (EWC) easier. Property that can be taken away on a whim loses value, making individuals, families, companies and banks poorer.

But EWC is what the RET faction and the Economic Freedom Fighters want. Ramaphosa lacks the political will and clout to stop it. His government is also showing weakness by interfering in SAA’s business rescue programme.

All the above is merely a partial snapshot of the state of this nation, one month before Moody’s are due to announce whether SA’s sovereign credit rating will be reduced to junk status.

Holding off the Moody blues will not require rocket science. Just common sense.

Withdraw the expropriation Bill (constitution 18th Amendment Bill) and the National Health Insurance Bill. Privatise Eskom. Sell off SAA.

Crucially, scrap black economic empowerment in all its forms. Racial preferencing is an impediment to economic growth. There must be redress for past injustices. But this high-moral cause has been hijacked by a corrupt elite. Jobs for cadre-pals and rigging of inflated tenders are destroying the nation’s wealth.

Will Ramaphosa announce any of these bold steps? No. So unless you enjoy watching faux fighters’ kindergarten antics, Sona live on TV is a waste of time.

Not everyone who uses the word Naf (or Naff, or Naafi) understands the origins. These are variations of Nafi (No Ambition, F***ll Interest). Naafi is an understandable attitude towards tomorrow night’s address.

So, too, is meh “an expression of indifference or boredom”, and its cousin neh, “no”.

So there, Sona, so neh, and so Naafi.

