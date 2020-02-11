 
 
If government organised Valentine’s Day…

Danie Toerien
If government organised Valentine’s Day…

Red cabbage. Picture: ebay

The department of agriculture wouldn’t waste a single hectare on growing flowers, especially not of the colonial variety.

Friday is Valentine’s Day. Those of you going: “No sherbet, Sherlock” are probably all women. As for the men? Now you know. So, start ordering flowers, make dinner reservations, buy plane tickets to Paris – just do whatever you need to do to keep the woman in your life happy. Because no matter how “commercial” Valentine’s Day has become, it’s a big deal for women. It is, after all, the most important day us men are expected to show our love to our true love. And if you get it wrong, you can only blame yourself. Valentine’s Day is not...
