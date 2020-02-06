 
 
Columns 6.2.2020 03:43 pm

My odd ears have been a lifelong handicap, but we rise above it. Like Dumbo!

Hagen Engler
Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

You too, gentle reader, must have something odd and non-standard about you, which makes life an interesting mission.

What is your most non-standard body part? For me, it’s my ears. In many ways, my ears have handicapped my development as a person. I have come to terms with them to some extent, but they have been, for lack of a better metaphor, the millstone around my neck. My ears are big, sure. Above average wingspan, you could say. They protrude, in the way of a pale, hairy Dumbo. Or a floppy hang glider with oriental eyes. But even that, I have come to accept. It’s fine. People have big ears. No biggie. But what is a deal breaker...
