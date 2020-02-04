 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 4.2.2020 05:16 pm

In a free country, it’s free speech vs free speech

Richard Anthony Chemaly
PREMIUM!
In a free country, it’s free speech vs free speech

A slightly censored still from Josh Pieters' YouTube video with Katie Hopkins.

Katie Hopkins will have a tough time of it in a civil suit regardless of what Josh Pieters sneakily called her.

The historically vital right of freedom of expression (commonly referred to as free speech) has solid grounding in legal philosophy the world over. However, there has been a significant attempt in some quarters to shut it down and prevent others from being heard … so when I discovered that last week a South African-born YouTube prankster, Josh Pieters, flew Katie Hopkins to Prague to accept a fake award and “make her feel a little bit silly”, was he in the wrong? What most people get wrong with the concept of freedom of speech is that they believe it is universal...
Related Stories
Being seen doing something doesn’t make it the right thing to do 28.1.2020
Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’ 28.1.2020
When short dresses inspire long debates 21.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.