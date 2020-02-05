 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 5.2.2020 06:30 am

My love-hate date with the mother of all muffins

Ben Trovato
PREMIUM!
My love-hate date with the mother of all muffins

I think I’ll stick to politics in future. It might make me sick, but it won’t kill me.

I can’t bring myself to write about politics this week. I tried. I really did. But the entire country is on its feet shouting at Cyril Ramaphosa and Shamila Batohi to do something big and brave and the constant echo from the void has left me disoriented and debilitated. Let me rather tell you about my muffin. It was given to me by a friend. A woman friend. I have nothing against men giving each other muffins, but it’s not for me. I had woken up in her boyfriend’s house after a spectacular bout of carousing ill-befitting my age and...
Related Stories
The advertising industry isn’t helping to save the planet 12.2.2020
Patrice Motsepe and the art of schmooze 29.1.2020
Here is your most expert 2020 horoscope from a self-taught backyard expert 1.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.