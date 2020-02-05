 
 
Columns 5.2.2020 06:20 am

I loathe fake wine fundis

Cliff Buchler
Picture: iStock

There’s no way you’d want to swallow the stuff out of a glass in which a nose had been.

Fake wine connoisseurs get my goat. You know the ones who claim they’re able to sniff out a good merlot or a bad pinotage just by smelling the cork. My irritation with these bods started years ago at a wine auction for merchants during which wine tastings were part of the macabre proceedings. The idea was to flog wine to wholesalers who in turn flogged it to retail outlets who in turn flogged it to the public and restaurants. Whether they end up good or bad, the prices were hiked all down the line. I was forced to cover the...


