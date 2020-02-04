 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 4.2.2020 06:02 am

We need to remember the past to find each other

Sydney Majoko
PREMIUM!
We need to remember the past to find each other

Sydney Majoko.

Neil Aggett and Ahmed Timol’s inquests have, for a short while, provided a window into South Africa’s unresolved and painful past.

This past Sunday, South Africans who remembered commemorated that momentous day in 1990 when South African society set off on a course which will never be reversed. Although not a public holiday, it ranks up there with Freedom Day. When former president FW de Klerk announced the unbanning of over 30 political organisations and the imminent release of Nelson Mandela and the remaining political prisoners at the opening of parliament, South Africa crossed the Rubicon. Whether De Klerk was pushed to make the changes or did so because he was a visionary matters very little. His actions put the country...
Related Stories
SACP’s Mapaila calls on ANC to return to non-racialism in memory of Ben Turok 3.2.2020
Barbara Hogan tells of working underground against apartheid 30.1.2020
‘I wish I’d never written ‘close comrades’ report,’ Hogan tells Aggett inquest 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.