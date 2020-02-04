 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 4.2.2020 06:20 am

How to solve Africa’s power problems

Danie Toerien
PREMIUM!
How to solve Africa’s power problems

Danie Toerien.

Phase I of my plan was simple: All I did was connect every single gym bicycle in the country to a generator that produces electricity.

I take back everything I ever said about dreams. They are the most deliciously unreal fantasies and I wouldn’t want to go without one for a single day – or night. Just last week I managed to solve our country’s chronic electricity shortage without literally even batting an eyelid. Somewhere between 4am and 5am I was the biggest hero, being carried shoulder-high through the streets of Joburg and given a ticker-tape parade. Phase I of my plan was simple: All I did was connect every single gym bicycle in the country to a generator that produces electricity whenever some fitness...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.