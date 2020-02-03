 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 3.2.2020 05:30 am

Listen to the younger you…

Jennie Ridyard
PREMIUM!
Listen to the younger you…

Jennie Ridyard

Listen to your kids. Mind your health. Avoid cynicism.

It arrived at last – a letter from my older self. I was expecting it since everyone’s writing letters to their younger selves nowadays. Here’s what old me had to say: Dear Jennie, Let’s talk about the outside first, because you worry about that too much. Stop fretting: you’re not getting any younger, but then nor is anyone else. You’re not getting any thinner either, but old age and disease will sort that out. You’ll remember these years of butt and thigh with vague nostalgia, and you’ll be grateful you had feasts and fun. Stick with the gym though, with...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.