 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 1.2.2020 06:20 am

Playing winning rugby must be the priority

Heinz Schenk
PREMIUM!
Playing winning rugby must be the priority

Heinz Schenk. Picture: Michel Bega

If attractive rugby is what gets bums on seats instead of winning rugby, then priorities down in the Cape are all wrong.

John Dobson, for all his idiosyncrasies, is good value. The Stormers coach speaks his mind and isn’t averse to having a robust conversation about rugby, even if you or him don’t agree on what’s being discussed. I wasn’t surprised then to read, in an interview given to a local specialist magazine, how he made a few eye-catching comments. It was pretty cool that he admitted his charges should be considered favourites for the South African conference, because it’s the truth. With a vaunted Springbok-laden pack as well as an enterprising backline to choose from, the Cape franchise is on a...
Related Stories
Stormers not spooked by the return of the ‘Bone Collector’ 13.2.2020
It never stops! Another Springbok goes overseas 13.2.2020
Lions prowling to storm the Stormers’ gate 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.