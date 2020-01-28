 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 28.1.2020 07:38 pm

Being seen doing something doesn’t make it the right thing to do

Richard Anthony Chemaly
PREMIUM!
Being seen doing something doesn’t make it the right thing to do

Richard Anthony Chemaly.

Lots of promises were made in the wake of the Parktown Boys’ tragedy, but how meaningful are they really?

The news and reports surrounding the tragic death of Enock Mpianzi keep fuelling growing anger at the situation, Parktown Boys’ High and camp where the tragedy took place. Naturally there will be political will to do something about it … but what? Political will is an awkward thing, and comes in two flavours; outcomes based and driven are how I like to describe them. Outcomes based is pretty straightforward. You do something because you want a particular result. This method of engaging political will is positive in the respect that it is targeted, gets a particular job done and can...
Related Stories
Guard of honour for Enock Mpianzi’s parents at emotional farewell 28.1.2020
Parktown Boys’ High won’t be shut down – Lesufi at Enock Mpianzi memorial 28.1.2020
Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’ 28.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.