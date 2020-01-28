 
 
Columns 28.1.2020 06:23 am

The opposition parties are sleeping on the job

Sydney Majoko
The opposition parties are sleeping on the job

Sydney Majoko.

Not even the always trigger-ready Red Berets are capitalising on the dire state of affairs to position themselves as a government in waiting.

The universe keeps on gifting SA opposition parties gems on which they should be building a sustained attack on the ruling ANC – but it appears they are sleeping on the job. Not even the always trigger-ready Red Berets are capitalising on the dire state of affairs to position themselves as a government in waiting. The Democratic Alliance is still navel-gazing – but the worst players in the opposition camp are the recent DA “breakaways” Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba. They are clearly working on some sort of a new political formation, but have not only ignored all current developments...
