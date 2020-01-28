Relax, rats, the cats are focused on the dog

Every now and then, I have to remind the five felines in the family about the necessity for acceptance in a household as diverse as ours. I have been explaining to them – for more than two years – that they have to share the house with my dog, Charles. The progress has been slow. Even though Charles is an adorable, cuddly 50kg puppy, the cats still terrorise him at times because, well, they can. Cat owners will understand. So, last week I called a family meeting again, sat the cats down, again, and gave them the diversity speech, again....

Every now and then, I have to remind the five felines in the family about the necessity for acceptance in a household as diverse as ours.

I have been explaining to them – for more than two years – that they have to share the house with my dog, Charles. The progress has been slow.

Even though Charles is an adorable, cuddly 50kg puppy, the cats still terrorise him at times because, well, they can. Cat owners will understand.

So, last week I called a family meeting again, sat the cats down, again, and gave them the diversity speech, again. Not just because of their behaviour towards Charles, but also because, as you know, the Chinese have just celebrated their New Year.

And seeing that 2020 is the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac, I felt it compulsory to facilitate the diversity discussion.

Tierkie was the first of the five to respond, instinctively licking her lips at the mention of the word rat.

I growled and stared. She blushed and pretended that her lips were dry, but I know what I saw.

Continuing, I explained that while we often associate rats with dirt and disease, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and abundance in the Chinese culture.

There was a murmuring, followed by a few giggles – the kind one hears when a private joke is not shared. But I did catch the drift of it.

Inviting rats over for dinner and telling them they’ll be bringing the meat is not going to happen, I reprimanded.

Trying to remain positive, I told them that, due to rats’ high reproduction rate, Chinese couples also prayed to them for children.

The giggles now turned to a cacophony of laughter. No, that does not explain why China is the most populous country, I protested, trying to suppress a smile attempting to escape.

As for the year of the cat, there isn’t one, I explained.

But 2030 will be the year of the dog. I think Charles will be wagging his tail for the next decade.

