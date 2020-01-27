 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 27.1.2020 06:30 am

A future when Van der Merwe is a Rwandan minister

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
A future when Van der Merwe is a Rwandan minister

Brendan Seery.

Retired Rwanda President Paul Kagame, now white-haired but still sharp, looked down from the patio of his residence overlooking the capital of his country.

An elevated rail transport system and autonomous auto air-taxis, hovering and buzzing, dominated the Kigali skyline even more than the forest of concrete and glass skyscrapers. He agreed to the interview to mark the 40th anniversary of the genocide that ripped apart Rwanda in 1994 and took hundreds of thousands of lives, of both Tutsis and Hutus. This year is also the 40th anniversary of the end of apartheid and the accession of the ANC to power in South Africa. But the stories of the two countries could not be more different. Rwanda is the fastest-growing economy in Africa and...
Related Stories
DRC army hands over hundreds of Hutus to Rwanda 22.12.2019
Belgian court jails Rwandan for 25 years for genocide 20.12.2019
What Santa’s gifts for SA would be 9.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.