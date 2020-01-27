 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 27.1.2020 06:00 am

Listen up, all you grandmas

Jennie Ridyard
PREMIUM!
Listen up, all you grandmas

Jennie Ridyard

I have deaf relatives, so I know the drill when it comes to using hearing aids properly.

Oh, sweet relief. Himself ’s mother has got hearing aids. “Why are you shouting?” he said at dinner a year or two ago. I glared at him meaningfully. “Because your mother cannot hear,” I stage whispered, although I could have spoken at normal volume and she wouldn’t have heard. It was true. It took him a while to realise it, her even longer, but I have past form: I have deaf relatives. I know the drill. I know the increasing volume, the shouted telephone calls, the frustration, and the misunderstood snatches of conversation which get coloured in by a brain...
Related Stories
My heart aches over my dear dad… 6.1.2020
Sticking to those resolutions through the decades 30.12.2019
I thought I was good at Christmas 23.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.