 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 25.1.2020 06:30 am

Orchids and Onions: Now it’s Hyundai’s turn

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions: Now it’s Hyundai’s turn

It’s Orchids all the way for Hyundai and Grid, for their spot-on, attention-grabbing series on the Atos small car.

One of the biggest – and some would say most questionable – growth industries of the 21st century is the endless analysis and segmentation of humankind into different groups based on when they were born, something which has provided myriad clever people with a very nice living indeed. It’s questionable because much of it – which some marketers use as a Bible – relies on stereotypes and cliches … and, as we all know, people seldom lie comfortably in the “one size fits all” box. Of course, I would say that, because I am a Boomer, the offspring of the...
Related Stories
Orchids and Onions: King Price’s ad is corny but convincing 18.1.2020
Orchids and Onions: Engen 1-Stop gets it spot on 11.1.2020
Orchids and Onions – 1st for Women shines a light on abuse 7.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.