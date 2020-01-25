 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 25.1.2020 06:27 am

Mbalula’s road deaths ‘success’ is a national tragedy

PREMIUM!
Mbalula’s road deaths ‘success’ is a national tragedy

The scene of a deadly car crash in Limpopo, December 2019. Photos: Supplied

Whatever the ‘success’ the transport minister noted in the festive season traffic report, 53 people a day die on SA roads.

While Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was crowing about the 10% drop in road fatalities over the festive period, experts were warning that it is premature to start popping champagne corks just yet. Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard warned that the figures released by Mbalula this week were “preliminary” and the final number may rise. Although there was a 3% reduction in the number of crashes over the period, driving safety expert Eugene Herbert of MasterDrive said just over nine times as many people had died on our roads over the festive season than the 176 people who died when Iran...
Related Stories
Road death toll ‘preliminary’, AA cautions 24.1.2020
Pedestrians accounted for most festive season road deaths – Mbalula 23.1.2020
Festive season road death toll decreases by 10% – Mbalula 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.