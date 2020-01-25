 
 
Columns 25.1.2020 06:23 am

Forget Hlophe’s transgressions; look at the JSC

William Saunderson-Meyer
Forget Hlophe's transgressions; look at the JSC

William Saunderson-Meyer.

The Western Cape Judge President’s behaviour has often been reprehensible. But the JSC has so far done everything possible to duck its responsibilities.

When the Western Cape Judge President is accused by his deputy of gross misconduct, one has a serious crisis. When this follows upon allegations of serious impropriety that remain unresolved after a dozen years, it means the constitutional mechanisms of oversight are inadequate or have been subverted. If nothing is done to rectify the problem – suspension and a speedy investigation – one has a national, constitutional crisis that goes to the heart of the judiciary’s public credibility and standing. Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath lodged a formal complaint against her boss, Judge President John Hlophe, claiming verbal abuse, victimisation,...
