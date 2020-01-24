 
 
Columns 24.1.2020

Politics and a capable state

Mukoni Ratshitanga
Politics and a capable state

Mukoni Ratshitanga.

A capable state cannot be constructed without, first and foremost, an ethical political leadership that understands and is committed to the national interest.

Of his weekly letters so far, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday instalment on the need to build a capable state was probably the most apposite. Those that would take issue with his thesis would undoubtedly fit into a telephone booth. As an editor of one of our national dailies pointed out this week, the debate on a capable developmental state “has been identified so many times before” but, contrary to his assertion, it has not always been “without any meaningful action”. An honest biography of the post-apartheid’s state formation project would undoubtedly conclude that from 1994, the construction of a capable...
