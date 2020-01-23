 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 23.1.2020 07:15 am

Struggle heroes should never be forgotten

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Struggle heroes should never be forgotten

Ahmed Timol's family believed he was either tortured to death and then thrown from the window or pushed out of it.

Our rich legacy, heritage and hard-fought liberation should not be allowed to be confined to the periphery of history. 

The reopening by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett over 30 years ago should be applauded. While the revival may go a long way in closing one of the saddest chapters in the history of South Africa’s brutal past, it is an indictment on the ANC-led government that not much has been done by way of preserving the legacy of selfless martyrs like Aggett. While it took the post-apartheid government quite some time to recognise and officially celebrate slain black consciousness leader Steve Biko through street names and...
Related Stories
Neil Aggett’s dying dad’s call was for justice 21.1.2020
Timol ‘killer’ Rodrigues’ legal fees have cost taxpayer R3.5m so far 12.12.2019
Ex-apartheid cop petitions SCA for stay of prosecution on Timol murder 16.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.