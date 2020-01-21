 
 
Ramaphosa is in a race against time

Sydney Majoko
The president’s strategy of letting the legal processes sort out the bad guys is on the verge of backfiring because they aren’t just sitting still, waiting to be culled.

One of the most underestimated parameters in the world of politics is time. President Cyril Ramaphosa is about to learn that the simple passage of time can be a big factor in achieving political goals. Those who want him replaced know he is relying heavily on the natural functioning of state legal organs to get them removed, which takes a long time to effect. But they rely on political manoeuvres which they can speed up or slow down at will to hasten his downfall. Right now, they are moving faster than he can respond and, so, have the upper hand....
