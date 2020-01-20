 
 
Columns 20.1.2020 05:55 pm

Practise random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty

Kabelo Chabalala
Practise random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty

Kabelo Chabalala.

Going back to school can be both a beautiful and an ugly time. That is the oxymoron of living in a very unbalanced society.

This is very much the sad reality of the impoverishment that is deeply entrenched in our society. As some of the learners are excited about being at school and wearing new uniforms and so on, others are worried about their uncovered books. For some, teachers will be yelling at them about books that are not covered and are going to be used daily for the next 10 months. To this effect, last year my friends and I came together and bought material to cover school books for the less fortunate. That is, scissors, paper and plastic covering, name stickers, pens...
