Columns 20.1.2020 06:01 am

‘The science is settled’ on ‘the debate’ of climate change? Says who?

Brendan Seery
'The science is settled' on 'the debate' of climate change? Says who?

Brendan Seery.

There needs to be more discussion, more openness and less fascist silencing of dissent with climate change.

It would be easy to mock the matric student who has decided to “put her education on hold” and bunk school every Friday to protest. After all, do we not have original ideas in SA? Do we have to copy global megastar climate activist Greta Thunberg? Yet this young South African is, undoubtedly, earnest in her beliefs that this planet is going to collapse – into mass extinction, floods, fires and famines – within her lifetime. Millions of teenagers around the world have bought into the hysteria, fanned by older activists. There is something deeply disturbing about the climate change...
