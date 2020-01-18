 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 18.1.2020 06:25 am

SA isn’t floundering anymore, it’s drowning

William Saunderson-Meyer
PREMIUM!
SA isn’t floundering anymore, it’s drowning

William Saunderson-Meyer.

The ANC, in its flailing to preserve itself, threatens to pull the whole nation down with it.

SA has been doing the Cyril Ramaphosa doggy-paddle for two years. But it’s no longer keeping head above water. It has moved from floundering to drowning. The danger with drowning persons is that, in their panic, they pull their rescuer down with them when they go under. The ANC, in its flailing to preserve itself, threatens to pull the whole nation down with it. There’s electricity. The mines and large industries stand ready to generate at least backup power for when the grid is down, but the ANC can’t bring itself to give the go-ahead, since its union and Communist...
Related Stories
DA questions EFF-ANC alliance after Thursday’s chaotic meeting 17.1.2020
SAA, Eskom expected to take centre stage at ANC’s NEC meeting 17.1.2020
Joburg DA vows to fight ANC ‘bullying tactics’ in council 17.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.