 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 17.1.2020 06:43 am

ANC statement full of omissions, evasions and silences

Mukoni Ratshitanga
PREMIUM!
ANC statement full of omissions, evasions and silences

Mukoni Ratshitanga.

There is a sense in which, as correctly as it has identified the priorities, the statement communicates a state of normalcy in a time of crisis.

As is the nature of such things, the ANC January 8 Statement delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley last Saturday was an appraisal of South Africa according to the party. The question exercising the minds of those who listened to Ramaphosa and, subsequently, read the statement is whether the account was accurate and the prescription of what needs to be done to address the problems we face adequate. The statement arguably contained some remarkable silences, omissions and evasions. Albeit important, the lengthy historical voyage which the statement undertook was somewhat of a tedious overkill. Were the drafters perhaps making...
Related Stories
Improving school infrastructure high on govt’s agenda 17.1.2020
DA calls on Ramaphosa to shut down debate on reserve bank nationalisation 16.1.2020
Ramaphosa calls for abolishment of the country’s mud schools 16.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.