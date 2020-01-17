 
 
Columns 17.1.2020

Let the people produce their own power

Amanda Watson
Let the people produce their own power

Amanda Watson.

It’s time for government to stop being the granny state and allow for serious build by independent power producers (IPPs).

SA’s single biggest problem at the moment is the regular, stable supply of affordable electricity, but government’s obsession with being the sole supplier thereof is sinking us. The utility was positively ebullient with its announcement yesterday that unplanned outages had come down to 11,673MW, thanks to units back online. With Koeberg back online, it gave Eskom enough of a buffer to remove a little over 800MW at Hendrina and Lethabo power stations from the grid for scheduled maintenance. This bumped the overall power loss back up to 12,473MW, which is right back into load shedding territory. Hendrina was brought online...
