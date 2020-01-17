 
 
17.1.2020

When you go bonkers for the love of birds

Dirk Lotriet
When you go bonkers for the love of birds

Dirk Lotriet

I thought it was a great idea – I’ve always dreamt of raising free-ranging chickens in an old-fashioned kitchen garden with herbs and vegetables.

Please don’t mention the word “poultry” in my presence. Of course I blame the lovely Snapdragon. She came up with the idea that we should keep quails in our backyard. “Egg really wants little mini chickens and it will be educational,” she said. I thought it was a great idea – I’ve always dreamt of raising free-ranging chickens in an old-fashioned kitchen garden with herbs and vegetables, but our patch of townhouse land is much too small. I – or we, as three-year-old Egg claims – spent a day building a little coop and the next day we bought the...
