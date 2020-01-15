 
 
Columns 15.1.2020

If we’re going down, let’s do it laughing like hyenas

Ben Trovato
If we're going down, let's do it laughing like hyenas

The ANC is like someone with no legs turning down a free wheelchair. I’m fine, thanks. Been dragging myself around for years now. Quite used to it.

With the help of social media, everyone in this benighted country has become either a comedian or a political analyst. Sometimes, it’s hard to tell the difference. Fact is, there’s a rising groundswell of opinions on how to fix the broken things. Even those for whom the Dunning-Kruger effect was specifically designed are throwing their hat into the ring. It’s with a mounting sense of alarm that ordinary people are wondering why the government insists on ignoring blindingly obvious solutions to our plethora of problems. For instance, I was explaining the benefits of wind and solar power to my cat,...
