Columns 15.1.2020 06:23 am

An attitude of gratitude is energising

Martin Williams
Martin Williams, DA councillor and former editor of The Citizen.

In SA, some of us think our problems are unprecedented and insurmountable. They aren’t.

Gratitude is a useful attitude. American playwright Maya Angelou put it thus: “I work very hard, and I play very hard. I’m grateful for life. And I live it.” Even while we are bombarded with negative news about the economy, downgrades, unemployment, electricity blackouts, political uncertainty, potholes, filthy streets and unkempt parks, there is much to be thankful for. Make your own list. Returning to South Africa from a northern winter, I appreciate long, warm days beneath huge, open skies. Grateful, too, for each travel opportunity. It is possible to travel without changing your outlook, if that is the way...
