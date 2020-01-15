In a flap over pesky hadedahs

Other than Shaun “Polly” Pollock being a cricketing icon and one of the best commentators, he and I have another thing in common. An intense dislike for the Bostrychia hagedash. He has them in KwaZulu-Natal. And Newlands sports ground attracts them. They thrive in my version of the Garden of Eden. Whether or not you believe the biblical account, the idea conjures up a place of beauty overrun with flowers, trees, shrubs and babbling brooks. My habitat is known as Eden and part of the Garden Route, so calling it by that name is apt. But, like the original, our...

