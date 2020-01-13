 
 
Columns 13.1.2020 04:52 pm

I hope and pray new dads don’t take their 10 days for a Mogodu Monday and PS4

Kabelo Chabalala
Kabelo Chabalala.

How are we going to know that the men who take paternity leave (parental leave) are actually taking full parental responsibilities?

“What makes you a man is not the ability to have a child – it’s the courage to raise one,” said Barack Obama in a speech on Father’s Day in 2008. I recalled this beautiful quote when I thought about the new law regarding paternity leave. On the 18th of December 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an effective date for parental leave. As of the 1st of January, men became entitled to 10 days of parental leave. This is something to celebrate as a progressive young black man who also identifies as a feminist. I really got excited about this...
