 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 14.1.2020 06:23 am

We’re thanking cavemen for fire, Eskom

Danie Toerien
PREMIUM!
We’re thanking cavemen for fire, Eskom

Danie Toerien.

I made the fire not because I had invented it, or because I needed it for heating or protection. I made a fire because we were load shedded.

The year was 505 897 BC. The exact date is unknown, because the calendar as you and I know it, was not yet invented. Neither was the concept of 24 hours in day. And just to be clear, that’s the real BC. Not “before computers”, although the difference is ridiculously small. WhaWha was making a fire for only the third time in his life. He discovered this wonderful chemical reaction by accident, but it changed his world forever. (WhaWha did not know how to spell his name because the written word would only follow close on half a million years...
Related Stories
State capturers can’t be allowed to win on Gordhan 14.1.2020
Will Ramaphosa buckle under pressure and load-shed Gordhan? 14.1.2020
Three burnt beyond recognition in horror Cape Town blaze 13.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.