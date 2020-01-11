 
 
Columns 11.1.2020 06:25 am

And a happy Year Zero to you, too

William Saunderson-Meyer
Year 2020, the beginning of a new decade – or maybe just another step in the ANC’s project heading towards a revolutionary, Pol Pot-type of Year Zero.

Ah, a new year! That wonderful time of momentarily unbridled optimism and hope. Except that one knows things have hit a new low when the only time of the year that the country is assured of electricity, is during the three-week festive season holiday break. It’s that time of the year when the most onerous burden on Eskom is to keep the fairy lights flickering on the Christmas tree. It’s also a new low for SA when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s solemn, hand-on-heart promise to the nation that there would be no load shedding between December 17 and January 13 had...
