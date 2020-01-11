 
 
Columns 11.1.2020

Let’s fiddle with a new deal to save SA

Cliff Buchler
Let's fiddle with a new deal to save SA

Cliff Buchler.

We need to look at alternatives. I have. A new party made up of law-abiding, competent people with a passion to get our country enjoying a happy and safe place in the sun.

“If I were a rich man, daidle daidle deedle daidle dumb“. If only. I would immediately help mobilise volunteers in every city and town to stand as candidates to represent a new political party. I’ll call it The Citizen’s Forum (with apologies to The Citizen) and, with the assistance of experts in essential fields, draw up a practical and sustainable manifesto. The candidates who volunteer would have to submit CVs spelling out their strengths and track record. See, no chancers in my party. With my oodles of boodle I can open offices countrywide, operated by hand-picked men and women who...
