Columns 9.1.2020 06:25 am

Govt should review law on the right to self-defence

Brian Sokutu
Govt should review law on the right to self-defence

Brian Sokutu.

Should we behave like sheep destined for a slaughterhouse when we and our families are threatened by criminals?

With a clean criminal record, Bloemfontein father Moshimanegape Mafora this week found himself on the opposite side of the law. An armed intruder scaled the wall of his Phutanang home and brazenly entered the house in what could have spelled a fatal attack on his family. Without a licensed firearm, Mafora allegedly stabbed the attacker to death – an act that saw the police putting him behind bars. The SA criminal law is seemingly protective of criminals, making it impossible for you to defend yourself, even when you are besieged by an armed intruder in your own home. You are...
