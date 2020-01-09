Be a Dr Maponya, matrics

In township streets in the ’90s, the word tycoon meant well-known entrepreneur Dr Richard Maponya. In townships riddled with nothingness, Maponya was the beacon of hope. In that political order, the possibilities were slim – but if Maponya did it, why couldn’t I? The man rose against the odds to give himself a brighter tomorrow and now, after 99 years, the giant has died – but his legacy is impossible to ignore. We had waited for the curtain of apartheid to be opened for us to dine with those with the authority to make economic decisions that would have bearing...

In township streets in the ’90s, the word tycoon meant well-known entrepreneur Dr Richard Maponya.

In townships riddled with nothingness, Maponya was the beacon of hope. In that political order, the possibilities were slim – but if Maponya did it, why couldn’t I?

The man rose against the odds to give himself a brighter tomorrow and now, after 99 years, the giant has died – but his legacy is impossible to ignore.

We had waited for the curtain of apartheid to be opened for us to dine with those with the authority to make economic decisions that would have bearing on our future.

Maponya, determined not to be categorised, implored us to refuse to be excluded from the table of economic gains – but we became our own stumbling blocks.

This death coincides with the release of matric results.

Are these results worth celebrating? Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced an improvement in the overall matric pass rate – but this does not provide a fair indication of the health of the education system. The dropout rate is deplorable, the effects even more alarming.

Over the years, pass marks were adjusted to suit the failing rates. The measurement tool has been reduced to what the majority can attain. We are pushing numbers, but the standard of those numbers is shocking.

Our education system presents one challenge after the other, especially in the townships – it never ends – but the road to success was never easy …

Great men and women have risen to challenges – and Maponya was one of those.

Today, a new breed of potential Maponyas was released into the world: those who passed matric and those who did not. There is an opportunity in failure as there is an opportunity in success – it all depends in what you do with the opportunity.

Maponya, when given a new opportunity, worked and worked – that’s what we should remember.

The matriculants of this and every other year should remember that for every success, there must be a spirit of tenacity to not give up.

