Columns 9.1.2020 06:20 am

Be a Dr Maponya, matrics

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo.

There is an opportunity in failure as there is an opportunity in success – it all depends in what you do with the opportunity.

In township streets in the ’90s, the word tycoon meant well-known entrepreneur Dr Richard Maponya. In townships riddled with nothingness, Maponya was the beacon of hope. In that political order, the possibilities were slim – but if Maponya did it, why couldn’t I? The man rose against the odds to give himself a brighter tomorrow and now, after 99 years, the giant has died – but his legacy is impossible to ignore. We had waited for the curtain of apartheid to be opened for us to dine with those with the authority to make economic decisions that would have bearing...
