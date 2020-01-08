 
 
8.1.2020

Dear Sasol, what about the poor dugongs?

Ben Trovato
I might not have been to Bazaruto, but, like every other red-blooded brandy-guzzling fish-killing white South African man, I have been to Ponta do Ouro.

Dear Sasol, Congratulations on your decision to go ahead and drill test wells on the outskirts of the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park. I have seen photographs of the area and, quite frankly, it makes me sick. If I can’t afford to go there on holiday, then nobody should be allowed to. Apparently it’s one of the last places in Africa where you can see the dugong. Have you ever seen a dugong? I have. Well, I’ve seen pictures of one. Obviously I can’t afford to go anywhere that has dugongs. And a good thing it is, too. Dugongs are ridiculous....
