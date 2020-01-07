 
 
Columns

Zille’s views really are toxic and racist

Sydney Majoko
Zille's views really are toxic and racist

Sydney Majoko.

Zille fails to recognise that people expect better of her than wallowing in the mud and wrestling with those who have always shown no understanding of where SA comes from.

The South African public was spared two things over the festive season. Although the spectre of load shedding threatened to derail the usual end-of-year celebrations, reassurances by electricity utility Eskom and the president kept the country going. Parliament did try to release the Expropriation of Land Bill on the sly while people were in jovial mode, but the whole country agrees this doesn’t come any close to the cliffhangers we had become accustomed to during the Zuma administration. The second thing the country was spared was a Vicki Momberg, Adam Katzavelos or Penny Sparrow. The festive season seems to unleash...
