 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 4.1.2020 06:20 am

Govt taking over sport will result in scoring own goal

Cliff Buchler
PREMIUM!
Govt taking over sport will result in scoring own goal

Cliff Buchler.

Let’s hope the whole shebang is fake news and sport will be allowed to evolve on its own strength, with no governmental interference.

Fake news or not, the idea of the government keen to take over sport isn’t too far-fetched. After finding SOEs hard going – and making a hash of it – it sees sport as easy meat and a way to make up for its pathetic handling of portfolios under its wing. Given its wont to blacken whatever it touches, cricket would be its first priority. After all, we can’t have whiteys ruling the roost, so back comes Fikile Mbalula as head honcho. He finds transport a road to nowhere and can’t let rip with “donder hulle” utterances he gets away...
Related Stories
Mbalula calls for vigilance after 7 killed in KZN taxi accident 3.1.2020
Mbalula accuses Cricket SA of taking transformation back by employing Protea legends 2.1.2020
Mbalula rewards those who survived December… by following them on Twitter 2.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.