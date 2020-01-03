 
 
3.1.2020

Expertise makes the world go round

Dirk Lotriet
Expertise makes the world go round

Dirk Lotriet.

I invite you, dear reader, to join me in my pursuit of professionalism, thoroughness and ethics.

This week, while I was in the bush with the in-laws, my sister-in-law made some bold predictions. According to her, humanity is facing mass extinction in the next three decades and only the super-rich will survive. The problem with popular predictions such as these is that they hardly ever come true. Predictions are sometimes ridiculous and far-fetched, as the lovely Snapdragon’s usually are (“You’re an idiot and your foolishness will lead to your downfall, mark my words.”) Or they are based on logic and facts and lead to discussion, which forces humankind to react, which then renders the prediction irrelevant....
