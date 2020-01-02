 
 
Columns 2.1.2020

How can we stop our sons dying for culture?

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
How can we stop our sons dying for culture?

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo.

Parents must take responsibility. Do they send their kids to a initiation school based on hearsay?

Women carry these boys for nine months, raise them painstakingly for 18 years, and hand them over to us for a short period, only for us to kill them in six weeks. These were the words of an Eastern Cape MEC who has grown weary of the repeated, almost expected initiation deaths yearly. When Inxeba was released, a movie casting light on the practice of circumcision practices in isiXhosa culture, the furore that ensued was beyond measure: it made a mockery of Africans; the sacred act is not for entertainment… Yet there was never an acknowledgment of the movie’s truths....
