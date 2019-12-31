 
 
Columns 31.12.2019

Maimane, Mashaba have political lessons to learn

Sydney Majoko


Sydney Majoko.

They need to avoid the weakness that has afflicted all opposition parties since 1994: that of being simply anti-ANC and hoping the electorate will vote for them.

Politics is a dirty game. Career politicians learn the dirty tricks of their trade and how to survive the power games that they play with each other. And, all too often, a well-meaning entrepreneur enters the political arena with the naive hope that the goodwill that carried them in business will follow them into the political world. In local politics, such experiments have resulted in spectacular failures. Who can forget academic and businessperson Mamphela Ramphele’s spectacular entry into politics in the company of Helen Zille, who some comically claim owns the kiss of death for black politicians within the Democratic...
