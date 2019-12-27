 
 
Columns 27.12.2019 06:01 am

Too many in SA are blinded by negativity

Dirk Lotriet
Dirk Lotriet. Picture: Alaister Russell

Turning this country into the utopia we deserve is far too important to leave to politicians.

I drove to OR Tambo International Airport on Christmas morning to see my brother, who was in the country and on his way to Cape Town. It was the first time in seven years I have seen him. Nothing has changed – apart from the fact that he has Australian children now. They speak with a strange accent, they are excited by the curios in the airport shops and can’t wait to see the wonderful continent called Africa. Of course, people overseas are told fantastic tales about our great country. A lot of people abroad swallow the fable that we...
