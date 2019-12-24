 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 24.12.2019 06:31 am

Traffic jams and human nature in the bush

Danie Toerien
PREMIUM!
Traffic jams and human nature in the bush

Danie Toerien.

The most interesting observation when it comes to traffic jams is that human nature does not change with the venue.

There’s no place like home, they say. Well, after spending two and a half days in a national park, I must confess that I was very relieved to step back into my humble abode. Don’t get me wrong, the park was spectacular. We saw elephants, hippos, giraffe, lions, wildebeest, rhinos – yes, they’re not extinct yet – and a variety of other magnificent creatures. And, as a bonus, the weather was perfect – exactly what one would expect during summer in Africa. But, by golly, the traffic nearly killed me. Who’d have thought it possible? Working in the city means...
Related Stories
Calls for calm and patience as traffic picks up ahead of Christmas 23.12.2019
Holidaymakers urged to drive with caution as crashes claim 14 lives so far 21.12.2019
WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass 2.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.