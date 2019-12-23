 
 
Columns 23.12.2019

Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child

Kabelo Chabalala
Kabelo Chabalala.

I have wonderful memories of the festive season, but also permanent scars.

Christmas Day is in two days. In most households, it will be jubilation, feasts, opening of gifts and the putting on of brand new clothes. All-round, there will be joy. However, in the village I grew up in, just like in many other poor places, this supposedly joyous day brings pain, even though it is never intended to. One gets to see the depth and the varying and yet disturbing levels of impoverishment. The phenomenon that is ‘Christmas Clothes’ still makes me sad. Just for a little background: for most years as a child and even teenager, I never got...
