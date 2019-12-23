 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 23.12.2019 06:29 am

I thought I was good at Christmas

Jennie Ridyard
PREMIUM!
I thought I was good at Christmas

Jennie Ridyard

The problem may be that Christmas is my favourite thing, but this year my head might just explode.

I struggle to believe that Santa makes a list but only checks it twice. It’s 5am and I’m lying in bed running lists in my head, again. This is how I spend every morning at the moment in this wild run up to Christmas. Today was almost a lie-in, because the busyness elf sometimes comes a knocking at 3am, and we make mental lists which I later add to the to-do list on my phone. I then cross-reference this with the lists on my computer: the gift list, the Christmas dinner list, the cards list, the grocery list; and also...
Related Stories
Banksy unveils dark nativity in Bethlehem 21.12.2019
Enjoy the little thorns accompanying Christmas 20.12.2019
What makes Christmas movies so popular? 19.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.