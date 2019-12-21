 
 
21.12.2019

Why my generation agonises over computers

Cliff Buchler
Image: iStock

Last time I waited over forty minutes on the phone to get hold of flesh and blood.

There are still some of us around who popped out of last millennium’s time warp. Then only typewriters and ceiling-high machines spewing out molten lead to typeset newspapers were available. So it’s understandable that we agonise over computers. Like last week. Overnight I could only receive e-mails, not send. So I couldn’t send out Christmas and new year wishes. Not to worry, with box under my arm I go off to Sakkie, resident newspaper computer nerd. After a quick look-see, he tells me what sounded like my TCP needs changing. TCP? The strongest antiseptic around? But I keep mum, in...
